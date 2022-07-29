Alabaster Police and Fire host joint active shooter trainings

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster’s Police and Fire department teamed up to conduct active shooter training.

Usually, Alabaster Police and Fire host their own active shooter trainings however this time they decided to work together as one team.

The first part of the training was nothing new for both departments

SGT. Chad Wooten said two days were how to take care of the threat, a refresher because they are all well versed in it.

However, the second part of training was new, it focused on what they call warm zone operations

“Warm zone means it’s not hot because we have taken care of the suspect but it’s not cold because we have not cleared it,” Wooten said. “Some structures in our city could take days to clear because they are so large.”

The training took place this past week to work out the kinks in a hands-on learning environment instead of out in the field, like how to work in a warm zone.

“That’s when we bring in the firemen into the warm zone, the structure, the scene to take care of any patients that need treatment, we can triage them right there and the police can protect the firemen and the victims while they are doing that,” Wooten said. “Then escort them out of the building to a causality collection point and then from there they can go to the hospital.”

The joint training was conducted in a school environment because protecting children is their number on priority.

