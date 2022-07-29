LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Alabama Wild Life Center Needs Volunteers

Alabama Wildlife Center needs volunteers
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For 45 years the Alabama Wildlife Center has helped over 50,000 birds, now they need your help to continue.

The nonprofit runs 365 days out of the year, working with injured and orphaned birds and providing educational opportunities to connect the community to wildlife.

Chris Sykes Executive Director they had a strong volunteer base, but many of their volunteers left during the pandemic and haven’t returned. Now they want to open it back up to the public.

“That’s why we are trying to recruit new volunteers. To get them connected with helping injured birds and making a bigger impact,” Sykes said. “We have everything from feeding baby birds to helping the injured large raptors, maintenance, landscaping and administration work. We are kind of opening our doors to anyone that is interested in volunteering with us.”

They are looking for volunteers of all ages. You don’t have to have any experience; just an interest and passion in what they do.

Alabama Wildlife Center will be hosting an open orientation day on August 14th from 2- 4.

For more information visit alabamawildlifecenter.org

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for manslaughter after fatal crash in Pell City
Woman charged with manslaughter after fatal crash in Pell City
Multiple victims from five states have contacted the BBB to say they’ve collectively lost...
BBB in AL warns of ‘craftiest’ scam they’ve ever seen
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Joe Nathan James Jr. execution date remains set for Thursday, July 28.
Stay of execution for Ala. death row inmate denied by SCOTUS
Homicide investigation on Meg Drive in Birmingham
Homicide investigation in Birmingham neighborhood

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers badge
4 children dead in Fairbanks after 15-year-old shot 3 siblings, self, troopers say
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. executed in Atmore prison
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. executed
New advanced manufacturing center for Gadsden State
Gadsden State announces new manufacturing center
Law enforcement said preliminary DNA evidence links suspect Tony White to another from 2012,...
Experts wonder if there could be more victims after man is linked to multiple Alabama rape cases nearly a decade apart