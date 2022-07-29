Alabama Wild Life Center Needs Volunteers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For 45 years the Alabama Wildlife Center has helped over 50,000 birds, now they need your help to continue.

The nonprofit runs 365 days out of the year, working with injured and orphaned birds and providing educational opportunities to connect the community to wildlife.

Chris Sykes Executive Director they had a strong volunteer base, but many of their volunteers left during the pandemic and haven’t returned. Now they want to open it back up to the public.

“That’s why we are trying to recruit new volunteers. To get them connected with helping injured birds and making a bigger impact,” Sykes said. “We have everything from feeding baby birds to helping the injured large raptors, maintenance, landscaping and administration work. We are kind of opening our doors to anyone that is interested in volunteering with us.”

They are looking for volunteers of all ages. You don’t have to have any experience; just an interest and passion in what they do.

Alabama Wildlife Center will be hosting an open orientation day on August 14th from 2- 4.

For more information visit alabamawildlifecenter.org

