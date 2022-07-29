LawCall
Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks giving up bills for bats today

Lawmakers suit up for 113th annual Congressional Baseball game
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -America’s pastime is front and center in the American capital.

The annual Congressional baseball pits Democrats and Republicans against each other at the Washington Nationals ballpark.

The only lawmaker meetings today are on the mound as lawmakers put aside their differences to raise money for charity and of course to compete for bragging rights.

Republican Representative Mo Brooks from Alabama started at first base for the GOP in the game.

Brooks says enjoying baseball is one of few things today’s lawmakers can agree on.

“You have huge ideological chasms between the two political parties, but on the baseball field, there’s a lot of commonality. Score runs – field well. Throw to the right place. Hit the ball squarely,” said Brooks. It’s not just a display of bipartisanship – lawmakers say they were able to raise 1.7 million dollars for Washington D.C. area charities.”

This is the 113th year of the contest. Democrats have generally held the upper hand in recent history.

It wasn’t all baseball at the Nationals park today. There were environmental activists protesting the event.

The Capitol Police Department increased security.

Republicans pulled out a win after a short rain delay with the final score Republicans 10, Democrats 0.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

