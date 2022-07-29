Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. executed
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. was executed by lethal injection at a prison in Atmore on July 28, 2022.
James was convicted for killing his former girlfriend, Faith Hall back in 1994.
Before Thursday’s execution, Hall’s family sent a stay of execution request to Governor Kay Ivey, asking to keep him alive and give him life in prison instead. The governor declined to call off the execution on Wednesday.
The stay of execution was denied by the Supreme Court of the United States on Thursday.
Governor Ivey released a statement following the execution:
