Alabama A&M mourns death of cheerleader and biology graduate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who fell victim to domestic abuse on Thursday night.

McDade was a native of Birmingham and was a member of the cheer squad. In May, McDade graduated from AAMU with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

AAMU is offering counseling services to students, faculty and staff who might need assistance in coping with her loss.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.