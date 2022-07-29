LawCall
Alabama A&M mourns death of cheerleader and biology graduate

Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who passed on Thursday night.
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who fell victim to domestic abuse on Thursday night.

McDade was a native of Birmingham and was a member of the cheer squad. In May, McDade graduated from AAMU with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

AAMU is offering counseling services to students, faculty and staff who might need assistance in coping with her loss.

