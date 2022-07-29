AAATC: Baja fish tacos
AAATC’s Baja Fish Tacos
Ingredients:
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
2 Tbsp Adobo seasoning
1 lb firm white fish (FLOUNDER, GROUPER, OR MAHI MAHI) Cut into 1 inch pieces
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 Tbsp lemon juice
Corn or flour tortillas
1 cup shredded cabbage
Diced tomatoes
Salsa
Lime wedges
Directions:
Combine sour cream, mayo, cilantro, cabbage, and 1 Tbsp seasoning in a small bowl. Set aside. Take the fish and coat with olive oil, lemon juice and remaining seasoning. Get your pan nice and hot and cook fish until flaky. Shouldn’t take more than 3 minutes. Spoon into tortillas and top with cabbage mixture and salsa. Perfect summer time dish and easy!
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.