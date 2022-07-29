LawCall
AAATC: Baja fish tacos

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AAATC’s Baja Fish Tacos

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

2 Tbsp Adobo seasoning

1 lb firm white fish (FLOUNDER, GROUPER, OR MAHI MAHI) Cut into 1 inch pieces

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Corn or flour tortillas

1 cup shredded cabbage

Diced tomatoes

Salsa

Lime wedges

Directions:

Combine sour cream, mayo, cilantro, cabbage, and 1 Tbsp seasoning in a small bowl. Set aside. Take the fish and coat with olive oil, lemon juice and remaining seasoning. Get your pan nice and hot and cook fish until flaky. Shouldn’t take more than 3 minutes. Spoon into tortillas and top with cabbage mixture and salsa. Perfect summer time dish and easy!

