$1,000 reward offered in murder of 19-year-old Talladega woman

Kelis Cook
Kelis Cook(Crime Stoppers)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity and/or arrest in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman.

Officers with the Talladega Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Brignoli Street on a shots fired call on July 28 , 2022. When they arrived, they said they located a 30-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the hand. They were then directed to a silver Nissan Altima where they found a female on the front passenger side suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said 19-year-old Kelis Cook of Talladega died at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time and investigators are asking for anyone that may have information in this homicide to please contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4163, Investigations Division at 256-362-4508.

You can also call Crime Stoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (833-251-7867).

