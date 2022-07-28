LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Woman charged with manslaughter after fatal crash in Pell City

Woman arrested for manslaughter after fatal crash in Pell City
Woman arrested for manslaughter after fatal crash in Pell City(Pell City Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City Police say they have made an arrest after a fatal car crash that happened in Pell City on January 6, 2022.

Police say 55-year-old Jimmy Wade Rich was killed in a crash on Cogswell Avenue in Pell City.

On July 28, officers arrested 31-year-old Kelsey Yvonne Crow and charged her with manslaughter. Police believe Crow was distracted by a phone at the time of the crash, and was intoxicated.

Crow is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a bond of $1.5 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple victims from five states have contacted the BBB to say they’ve collectively lost...
BBB in AL warns of ‘craftiest’ scam they’ve ever seen
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
BPD is investigating a homicide on 21st Street North
Teenager killed in shooting in Birmingham
Homicide investigation on Meg Drive in Birmingham
Homicide investigation in Birmingham neighborhood

Latest News

Gwynn Darle Morrison poses in what the State Department calls a KGB uniform.
Attorney for alleged Russian spy claims she posed in KGB uniform for fun
Triple Homicide in Fairbanks, Alaska
Triple Homicide reported in Fairbanks Tuesday evening
Danbury Police Department is investigating after three children and one adult was found dead at...
Mother strangled 3 children, hanged herself, police in Connecticut say
Rendering for Cullman Sports and Events Center
Cullman city leaders approve sports, entertainment facility