Woman charged with manslaughter after fatal crash in Pell City

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City Police say they have made an arrest after a fatal car crash that happened in Pell City on January 6, 2022.

Police say 55-year-old Jimmy Wade Rich was killed in a crash on Cogswell Avenue in Pell City.

On July 28, officers arrested 31-year-old Kelsey Yvonne Crow and charged her with manslaughter. Police believe Crow was distracted by a phone at the time of the crash, and was intoxicated.

Crow is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a bond of $1.5 million.

