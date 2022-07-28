LawCall
When does the 2022-2023 school year start?

(Action News 5)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Schools across Alabama will start the 2022-2023 school year during the first, second or even third week of August.

If you are unsure when your child’s school starts back, or you just want to take a closer look at their calendar, you can click here for a state guide.

Alabama school calendar search
Alabama school calendar search(alabamaachieves.org)

STEP BY STEP

  • Once you open the website you can make choices in the Directory Selection.
  • After you set the search parameters click the Calendar tab.
  • Now click View Information.
  • You can check the school’s open date and closing date.
  • One thing to note, when you click to the net page you will need to click on View Information again to reset.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

