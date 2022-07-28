When does the 2022-2023 school year start?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Schools across Alabama will start the 2022-2023 school year during the first, second or even third week of August.

If you are unsure when your child’s school starts back, or you just want to take a closer look at their calendar, you can click here for a state guide.

Alabama school calendar search (alabamaachieves.org)

STEP BY STEP

Once you open the website you can make choices in the Directory Selection.

After you set the search parameters click the Calendar tab.

Now click View Information.

You can check the school’s open date and closing date.

One thing to note, when you click to the net page you will need to click on View Information again to reset.

