UA announces new scholarship Program

The Sworn Officer Scholarship program won’t become available until the fall of 2023, but this is all an effort to honor local first responders.
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The ticket flap between the University of Alabama and the City of Tuscaloosa has borne something new and exciting for first responders. UA has unveiled its new Sworn Officer Scholarship Program.

“We’re excited about it,” said Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner.

Tyner said this is a prime example of the good that can come out of a disagreement.

“Stepping back and kind of cooler heads prevailing about the ticket controversy,” Tyner said.

The squabble started in February, when UA took issue with the city over a proposal to charge a one dollar service fee on tickets to any event where alcohol was sold. The city felt it was necessary to help pay for security on camera during those athletic events. Five months later, the issue has been resolved.

“Not only we got the pledges of a quarter million dollars a year, that hopefully will go straight to the state pension fund for police and fire but also the scholarship opportunities,” Tyner said.

The scholarship program looks like this: the scholarship will be awarded to children of first responders such as policemen and firefighters, for $2,500 per academic year with a maximum value of $10,000 over four years.

“It’s significant, you know, and certainly the cost of a college education is not going down. I am very proud of that. The City of Tuscaloosa and the University of Alabama are like a family. You’re going to have your spats but it shouldn’t linger and I believe the police and firemen feel respected,” Tyner said.

Those eligible include Tuscaloosa Police, Tuscaloosa Fire, Northport Fire and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department.

