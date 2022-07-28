Silver lining behind rise in COVID cases in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID seems to be creeping back in our lives. Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa says it’s noticed an increase in some numbers, but there is a silver lining for now.

As of July 28, DCH is reporting 43 inpatient positive cases at their three facilities in the area. Eight are in the ICU.

Hospital leaders say what this suggests is the current trend is pretty contagious and rapidly so. In addition, we have to remember that many are six months away from getting their last shot, so the antibodies aren’t quite where they were which leaves many of us a little vulnerable. But having said that.. there is some encouraging news, according to Andy North.

“The good news it doesn’t seem to be as quite as severe even when we have inpatients, most of them are not in ICU. For the last two plus years we’ve required anyone who visit the hospital to wear masks. That hasn’t changed. We recently adjusted our visitation policy which we shifted slightly from where we were to the mask you can have in most rooms is two. It’s a little different from COVID patients and a little different in ER,” said DCU Spokesman Andy North.

Andy North says what they’re seeing here is seems to be trending the same track across the country.

