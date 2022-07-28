Homicide investigation in Birmingham neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police investigated a second homicide in less than eight hours Thursday morning, July 28, 2022.

Officers confirmed the shooting in the 900 block of Meg Drive was a homicide. It happened around 7 a.m.

We’re working to get more information about what happened.

Homicide investigation underway in the 900 Block of Meg Drive.



Public Information Division is en route.

