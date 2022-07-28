LawCall
Homicide investigation in Birmingham neighborhood

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police investigated a second homicide in less than eight hours Thursday morning, July 28, 2022.

Officers confirmed the shooting in the 900 block of Meg Drive was a homicide. It happened around 7 a.m.

We’re working to get more information about what happened.

