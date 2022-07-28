Service dog Thor brightening halls of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scott Landreth, a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, brings his service dog Thor along with him to Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Thor joins Landreth in the hospital during his volunteer shifts to bring an extra boost of positive energy to patients.

Service dog Thor. (Source: David McKinney/Brookwood Baptist Health)

After two life-altering events, including a traumatic brain injury while serving in the Army and a spinal cord injury as a civilian, Landreth’s mission is simple – he wants to share his story with the sole purpose of helping others.

Landreth began volunteering at Brookwood around three years ago with his then service dog Rambo, who recently retired to pet status.

Currently, Thor is still in the early phase of his career as a service dog, so while he can be around patients, they can’t pet him just yet.

Landreth said as soon as he’s ready, Thor can snuggle up to any patient that welcomes him. He’s already got his Brookwood badge!

Thor. (Source: David McKinney/Brookwood Baptist Health)

Thank you to Landreth and Thor for their efforts and kindness!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.