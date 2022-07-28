LawCall
Service dog Thor brightening halls of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Thor and Scott Landreth.
Thor and Scott Landreth.(Source: David McKinney/Brookwood Baptist Health)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scott Landreth, a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, brings his service dog Thor along with him to Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Thor joins Landreth in the hospital during his volunteer shifts to bring an extra boost of positive energy to patients.

Service dog Thor.
Service dog Thor.(Source: David McKinney/Brookwood Baptist Health)

After two life-altering events, including a traumatic brain injury while serving in the Army and a spinal cord injury as a civilian, Landreth’s mission is simple – he wants to share his story with the sole purpose of helping others.

Landreth began volunteering at Brookwood around three years ago with his then service dog Rambo, who recently retired to pet status.

Currently, Thor is still in the early phase of his career as a service dog, so while he can be around patients, they can’t pet him just yet.

Landreth said as soon as he’s ready, Thor can snuggle up to any patient that welcomes him. He’s already got his Brookwood badge!

Thor.
Thor.(Source: David McKinney/Brookwood Baptist Health)

Thank you to Landreth and Thor for their efforts and kindness!

