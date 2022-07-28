LawCall
Mom charged with capital murder after officers find 2-year-old dead in bathtub

Laccuina Braithwaite, 25, is charged with capital murder for the death of her 2-year-old...
Laccuina Braithwaite, 25, is charged with capital murder for the death of her 2-year-old daughter.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Javon Williams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A mother in Alabama is charged with capital murder for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, police said.

Laccuina Braithwaite, 25, is being held without bond at the Madison County Jail.

The Huntsville Police Department said officers were called to an apartment for a welfare check Wednesday. When they arrived, officers found the 2-year-old girl floating in the bathtub.

The child was given CPR and rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said when they attempted to detain Braithwaite in the apartment, she ran and led officers on a short foot chase. Officers eventually caught up to her and took her into custody.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

