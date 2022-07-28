LawCall
Mike Behind the Mic: Gas industry expert Patrick De Haan GasBuddy

Mike Behind the Mic: Talking gas prices with GasBuddy
Mike Behind the Mic: Talking gas prices with GasBuddy(WBRC)
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this week’s episode of Mike Behind the Mic, gas industry expert Patrick De Haan of the GasBuddy app talks with Mike Dubberly about the reason for the recent decline in gas prices, how low will they go, and whether that trend continues to the end of the year or are there variables, he sees, that will actually lead to gas prices rising again before the New Year.

Gas Industry Expert Gives Outlook On Prices Rest of '22

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

