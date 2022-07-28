LawCall
Man killed, man injured in Birmingham shooting

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed and another man injured in a shooting late Wednesday night July 27, 2022, according to Birmingham Police.

Officers said the call of a person shot came in just before midnight from 34th St and Avenue M.

Officers arrived to find a small sedan had wrecked into a parked vehicle. A man was found shot to death inside the vehicle.

A second male had been shot and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one is in custody.

Officers reported more than 40 rounds were detected by ShotSpotter in the area.

If you have any information in the deadly shooting call Birmingham Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

