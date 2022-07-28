Mail theft increases at local businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the last few months, commercial mail theft has increased.

It’s happening all over the county.

However, recently the Pelham Police Department has seen an increase in mail theft occurring at local businesses.

These criminals are looking for mailed checks, personal identifying information credit cards or even bank statements.

Sgt. Brad Jordan said some businesses were unaware that they were victims of fraud until they were notified by their bank or law enforcement.

“We ask that our businesses take advantage of PO Boxes, if they handle a large number of payments, checks, if there is financial documentation getting mailed due your diligence,” Jordan said. “Banking institutions offer a secure form of check that makes it more difficult for these checks to be washed or altered.”

If you have any questions or believed to be a victim of mail fraud, please call your local law enforcement agency or file a report with the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office.

