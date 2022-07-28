LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Mail theft increases at local businesses

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the last few months, commercial mail theft has increased.

It’s happening all over the county.

However, recently the Pelham Police Department has seen an increase in mail theft occurring at local businesses.

These criminals are looking for mailed checks, personal identifying information credit cards or even bank statements.

Sgt. Brad Jordan said some businesses were unaware that they were victims of fraud until they were notified by their bank or law enforcement.

“We ask that our businesses take advantage of PO Boxes, if they handle a large number of payments, checks, if there is financial documentation getting mailed due your diligence,” Jordan said. “Banking institutions offer a secure form of check that makes it more difficult for these checks to be washed or altered.”

If you have any questions or believed to be a victim of mail fraud, please call your local law enforcement agency or file a report with the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illegal street racing near City Walk
Illegal street drifting at Birmingham City Walk
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Deputies found the body of an 18-year-old inside the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.
18-year-old man found shot to death in vehicle in Pinson
BPD is investigating a homicide on 21st Street North
Teenager killed in shooting in Birmingham

Latest News

Districts look to fill positions amid on going teacher shortage
Districts prep for upcoming school year by filling open teaching positions
The Tuscaloosa Police Department reported that 78 catalytic converters were stolen during 46...
Catalytic converters thefts widespread in Tuscaloosa
Multiple victims from five states have contacted the BBB to say they’ve collectively lost...
BBB in AL warns of ‘craftiest’ scam they’ve ever seen
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies