Lincoln takeout restaurant concerned over septic tank issues

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - For months, a small business in Lincoln has been forced to close for days at a time because of a health hazard that they say the city has yet to fix.

Katie Rae’s Takeout & Catering is a small takeout and delivery restaurant in Lincoln. They’ve only been open for about a year, but now they’re packing up because of septic tank issues.

“Since February, we’ve had to close early or be closed for 60+ days on account of the issue not being handled and not being fixed,” said Suzanne Gardner. She’s the Director of Operations for the restaurant. Her daughter Kaitlyn Gardner owns the business.

They say they started noticing a problem with their septic tank five months ago.

“It has raw sewage,” said Suzanne. “Everything from the septic contaminating the roads and everything. It pours out into the streets.”

Suzanne says for months, they’ve been working to get to the bottom of it.

“It’s a constant problem,” she adds. “It’ll work for a week, week and a half then it’ll go out. The longest period of time that it was out was -- I wanna say about three weeks.”

She adds that they found out the city has a septic pump connected to a business that’s no longer operational, and sometimes the pump’s electricity shorts out.

“If there’s no power going to that system they have in the ground, what happens is the toilets fill up and by law and health regulations, we have to automatically close because we sell food,” said Suzanne.

She says they’ve contacted the health department, the water department, the city council, and Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson who visited the business last week. Suzanne says when the mayor came out, he noticed the pole wasn’t set up in the right spot.

“It wasn’t until yesterday that they figured out the pole got set completely on the other end of the shopping strip,” said Suzanne.

“It doesn’t add up,” said Kaitlyn. “It doesn’t make sense. It’s crazy.”

WBRC Fox 6 reached out to the mayor about the concerns. He says he can’t comment on the situation, but adds there are two sides to the story and there are no sewage issues on Magnolia Street.

“All it takes is putting the pole three feet from the septic system and putting the box there,” said Suzanne.

Now they’re actively searching for a new location to house Katie Rae’s but in the meantime, they’re just hoping the city will follow through.

Katie Rae’s posted on Facebook Tuesday:

“To all our Loyal customers: We wanted to let you know how much your support has meant to us this last year. Instead of us celebrating our 1st yr in this location, we will be closing this store. Since February we have had severe complications with the sewage system outside. We have went above and beyond to have the issue fixed with the city. We were told they would be installing a power pole to have their pump taken off of the old Piggly Wiggly in March. The pump would trip causing all the sewage backup outside. We contacted a councilmen the mayor and health dept about the issue. They came out on June 14th. It is July 26th and it is still not resolved. We have not been given a definitive answer to when the problem will be corrected properly. We cannot operate a successful business if we have had to either close early or not open up at all 60+ times in the last 5 mo. It only took Family Dollar 5 days of being shut down to get a whole new system installed. We just needed a pole for their box.”

