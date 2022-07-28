LawCall
Lear hosts hiring event Thursday in Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mercedes supplier is expanding its operations in west Alabama and is looking to hire more people.

Lear Corporation is opening a plant in McCalla and the company is hosting a hiring event Thursday not far from where that new facility is located.

Job interviews are happening between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express off Exit 1 in McCalla. Lear wants to hire around 80 people for entry level manufacturing positions. West Alabama Works is helping Lear spread the word about this hiring event.


Donny Jones said Lear is offering better benefits to persuade people to come join its team. “Lear has increased its wages. It’s actually increased its benefits package. It’s a great company to work for. There are a lot of great jobs. And we want to invite everybody to come out on the 28th.”

Starting pay is $17 an hour with raises every 3 months. And there are annual, quarterly and monthly attendance bonuses.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

