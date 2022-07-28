Jefferson County health officials say it will be end of year when hospital based intervention program launches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are now investigating the sixth homicide in four days…after an 18-year-old was found shot outside a car on July 26.

With this recent spike in crime, county officials are working to create a new hospital based solution program.

18-year-old Daniel Fowler was found shot dead on Tuesday night, and his murder investigation is the 74th for the city this year.

BPD tells WBRC that ten kids under the age of 17 have died so far this year from gun violence and homicides are up 13 percent in the city.

The spike comes as Jefferson County health officials are working on a in-hospital program for gunshot victims.

Dr. Mark Wilson said it will help prevent violent retaliation by giving victims resources they need to stay out of crime.

“They might need substance use treatment,” Wilson said. “They have been physically traumatized, so making sure they have transportation back to their medical appointments so they can heal physically. They may need mental health services, they may need to finish their education. Get job training and job placement, so they have hope for the future and a way forward, so it doesn’t just put them back in the setting they were before.”

Wilson said they hoped to launch by the end of summer, but now they will have all staff hired in about two weeks. He said they still have training, so it likely wont be until the end of the year before the program launches.

