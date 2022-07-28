LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Jefferson County health officials say it will be end of year when hospital based intervention program launches

With this recent spike in crime, county officials are working to create a new hospital based...
With this recent spike in crime, county officials are working to create a new hospital based solution program.(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are now investigating the sixth homicide in four days…after an 18-year-old was found shot outside a car on July 26.

With this recent spike in crime, county officials are working to create a new hospital based solution program.

18-year-old Daniel Fowler was found shot dead on Tuesday night, and his murder investigation is the 74th for the city this year.

BPD tells WBRC that ten kids under the age of 17 have died so far this year from gun violence and homicides are up 13 percent in the city.

The spike comes as Jefferson County health officials are working on a in-hospital program for gunshot victims.

Dr. Mark Wilson said it will help prevent violent retaliation by giving victims resources they need to stay out of crime.

“They might need substance use treatment,” Wilson said. “They have been physically traumatized, so making sure they have transportation back to their medical appointments so they can heal physically. They may need mental health services, they may need to finish their education. Get job training and job placement, so they have hope for the future and a way forward, so it doesn’t just put them back in the setting they were before.”

Wilson said they hoped to launch by the end of summer, but now they will have all staff hired in about two weeks. He said they still have training, so it likely wont be until the end of the year before the program launches.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illegal street racing near City Walk
Illegal street drifting at Birmingham City Walk
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Deputies found the body of an 18-year-old inside the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.
18-year-old man found shot to death in vehicle in Pinson
BPD is investigating a homicide on 21st Street North
Teenager killed in shooting in Birmingham

Latest News

BPD: Juvenile shot near Titusville
BPD: Juvenile shot near Titusville
More than 300 people died from a Fentanyl overdose last year in Jefferson County. That’s a 66...
Jefferson County working to pass out testing strips amid Fentanyl crisis
Pelham Police Department has seen an increase in mail theft occurring at local businesses.
Mail theft increases at local businesses
Districts look to fill positions amid on going teacher shortage
Districts prep for upcoming school year by filling open teaching positions