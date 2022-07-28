LawCall
How to get your student back into their school year routine

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While we soak in the last few weeks of summer, education experts have advice on how to get your students ready to go back to school.

Richard Franklin is the President of the Birmingham American Federation of teachers. He said a good place to start is getting the kids up early.

“So the first thing is to start getting them acclimated to back to that school schedule,” said Franklin.

Principal Christopher Walters with Moody High School\ said 30 minutes of reading each day is essential, especially for elementary-aged students.

“The biggest issue that we see with kids coming back to us is that if you don’t read, you lose it so we gotta work real hard to get it going,” said Walters.

Walters also recommends filling the days with fun activities that also use cognitive thinking.

“Puzzles, problem-solving, anything to kind of get off the iPad and PlayStation.”

If your child is going into kindergarten, it is a good idea to sit them down at lunchtime and make sure they can open their food without adult assistance.

