Help is on the way to those struggling with the water bill

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Help is on the way for those of you who might be struggling to pay your water bill. The City of Tuscaloosa is offering new assistance, and it may be coming at the right time, just days before school starts for so many families.

This was an easy vote for the Tuscaloosa City Council, a unanimous vote and it’s a program that has the potential to help people beyond the borders of Tuscaloosa County.

Councilwoman Raevan Howard applauds the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. Using state funds councilwoman Howard says the city will act as a vendor to assist agencies such as the Community Service Programs of West Alabama. They in turn help those struggling to pay the water bill through an application process.

“There are a number of agencies throughout Tuscaloosa that are also providing the same type of assistance, but in particular we’re appreciative of Community Service Programs of West Alabama is trying to provide. They just received a new amount of funding from the state,” said councilwoman Howard.

Howard wasn’t sure just many out there may have trouble paying the water bill but she does know this:

“We are trying to be post-COVID and you have individuals who are preparing for their children to go back to school, families are still trying to make sure they utilize their last bit of time they have with their families. This does become a moment in our community where financial assistance might be needed,” she said.

Tuscaloosa is considered in the middle of Region 17 which means the Community Service Programs of West Alabama can receive applications from 10 surrounding counties such as Bibb, Fayette and Greene to name a few. The number to Community Service Programs Of West Alabama is 205-752-5429.

