Glencoe man killed in motorcycle crash on I-59

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Glencoe man on July 26, 2022.

Authorities say Ty D. Owens, 56, died when when the 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving hit a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by Dantrel McGee, 27, of Winnsboro, Louisiana.

McGee was not injured. The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 177 mile marker, approximately six miles south of Gadsden.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.