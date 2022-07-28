LawCall
Glencoe man killed in motorcycle crash on I-59

The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 177 mile marker, approximately six miles south of...
The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 177 mile marker, approximately six miles south of Gadsden.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Glencoe man on July 26, 2022.

Authorities say Ty D. Owens, 56, died when when the 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving hit a 2015 Dodge Ram driven by Dantrel McGee, 27, of Winnsboro, Louisiana.

McGee was not injured.  The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 177 mile marker, approximately six miles south of Gadsden.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

