FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms and hot temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday everyone! We are starting out the morning quiet and warm. Temperatures are mostly in the mid 70s. Not seeing any patchy fog across Central Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar showing a dry sweep and a mostly clear sky. All of the active weather remains to our north across the Central United States, the Midwest, and the Mid-Atlantic as a stalled front continues to produce scattered showers and storms. This system is forecast to slowly move to the south over the next 48 hours. It will help to enhance our rain chances by this weekend. You’ll likely have to water the lawn and garden today. We are forecasting a day similar to yesterday. Most of us will remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index near 100°F. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for isolated to widely scattered storms this afternoon and evening. The best spots to see rain today will likely be in our northern counties such as Marion, Winston, Fayette, Cullman, Blount, Walker, and Etowah counties. If you live south of I-20/59, your chance of seeing rain looks unlikely, but it’s not zero. If you plan on being outside today, make sure you apply the sunscreen. UV Index is up to 11 which means the burn time can occur less than fifteen minutes. Temperatures this evening will only cool into the mid 80s by 7-8 PM with a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower is possible, but not likely.

Next Big Thing: The weak cold front that is stalled across the northern half of the country will finally shift to the south tomorrow. With a little more lift, we will likely see scattered showers and storms develop Friday afternoon. I would plan for a mostly dry Friday morning, but storm chances will likely develop along and north of I-20/59 Friday afternoon and evening. I don’t think everyone will see rain tomorrow. Rain chance around 50%. We are forecasting a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Storms that develop tomorrow could be strong. Main threat will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Just remember to go indoors if thunder roars. Storm chances will continue into the weekend.

Scattered Storms Likely This Weekend: Rain chances look to increase to 70% as we head into Saturday afternoon and evening. We’ll start the weekend off with a chance for a few showers Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. Storms will likely increase Saturday afternoon and evening for areas along and north of I-20. Most of us will end up mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the upper 80s with a few spots south of Birmingham in the lower 90s. Storms that form Saturday could produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. There’s a low chance for flooding where storms move slowly or train over the same spots. Sunday will end up similar to Saturday, but we may see less storm coverage. We’ll likely start the morning off with temperatures in the low to mid 70s with highs in the lower 90s. I’ll hold on to a 50% chance for scattered storms Sunday afternoon. Most of the storms will be heat activated and develop along and north of I-20. The weekend won’t be a washout, but you’ll likely have to dodge some showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Typical Summertime Pattern Next Week: We will enter August with our typical summertime pattern. We will hold on to a a 30-40% chance for scattered showers and storms early next week. Storms will be heat activated and could last for 30 minutes to an hour. Temperatures next week will end up in the low to mid 90s with a heat index around 100°F-105°F. Morning temperatures will continue to cool into the low to mid 70s. A pattern like this is very normal for Alabama for early August. I see no signs of extreme heat or significant cool-downs over the next five to seven days.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet thanks to dry air and Saharan Dust traveling across the Atlantic. Tropical systems are not expected to develop over the next five days. If you plan on heading to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend before school starts up, the weather isn’t looking too bad. Plan for a partly cloudy sky this weekend with a chance for pop-up showers and storms each day. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 80s with lows in the upper 70s. Yellow flags will likely remain on the beach indicating a moderate rip current threat. Use caution if you choose to get into the water. Water temperatures are in the upper 80s.

Have a safe Thursday-

WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel

