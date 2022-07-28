Excitement builds for football at Blount County Media Days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Players and coaches from Blount County schools gathered at Limestone Springs Golf Club for their 2022 High School Football Media Day.

Appalachian, Susan Moore, Oneonta, Locust Fork, Hayden, Cleveland, J.B. Pennington, and Southeastern are the teams who attended the event on July 28.

Cleveland and Oneonta are the two schools who made an appearance in the AHSAA Super 7 in 2021, taking home the runner-up trophy.

New Cleveland coach, Will Glaze, is excited to build off the program’s momentum.

“Something about a kid who’s played that his dad played there, his granddad might have played there, there’s something different when there is a pride standpoint involved,” Glaze said. “Kids love playing football I get that, when you’re at a small school sometimes there’s more pride that goes into it, that Cleveland means a lot more to that kid than it does somebody else.”

Cleveland and Oneonta face off to start the season August 18.

