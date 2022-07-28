LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

DOJ says lawsuit against Brookside should be allowed to proceed

DOJ says lawsuit against Brookside should be allowed
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The U.S. Department of Justice is urging a federal judge to allow a lawsuit against Brookside to proceed saying “courts, prosecutors, and police should be driven by justice, not revenue”.

DOJ filed a statement of interest this week in a federal civil lawsuit filed by Brittany Coleman. She says Brookside Police pulled her over and manufactured drug charges against her which were later dismissed, according to her attorney. She ended up paying almost $1,000 in towing fees, fines and court costs.

In the filing, Carla Ward, the assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama says “the federal government has an interest in protecting constitutional rights and enforcing federal law regarding the imposition and enforcement of unlawful fines and fees.”

Brookside is under the microscope after the former chief allegedly turned the police department into an aggressive traffic stop machine. The DOJ says the case should move forward. Coleman’s attorney says this action by DOJ paints a picture of what all went on in this small town just off I-22.

“The abusive policing for profit system that has gone on for years in Brookside is egregious and is a posterchild for what happens when you let police, prosecutors and judges prioritize their own funding over public safety,” Jaba Tsitsuashvili, Coleman’s attorney who also is with the Institute of Justice said.

In the filing, the DOJ says the town’s prosecutor and municipal judge saw substantial pay increases in recent year with the judge’s salary increasing 127% from 2019 to 2021.

We’ve reached out to the town’s attorneys for comment about this latest filing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illegal street racing near City Walk
Illegal street drifting at Birmingham City Walk
A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
Deputies found the body of an 18-year-old inside the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.
18-year-old man found shot to death in vehicle in Pinson
BPD is investigating a homicide on 21st Street North
Teenager killed in shooting in Birmingham

Latest News

Multiple victims from five states have contacted the BBB to say they’ve collectively lost...
BBB in AL warns of ‘craftiest’ scam they’ve ever seen
Katie Rae's Takeout & Catering is now looking for a new location because of septic tank issues.
Lincoln takeout restaurant concerned over septic tank issues
Joe Nathan James Jr. execution date remains set for Thursday, July 28.
Execution for death row inmate remains set for Thursday
With this recent spike in crime, county officials are working to create a new hospital based...
Jefferson County health officials say it will be end of year when hospital based intervention program launches