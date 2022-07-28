Cullman city leaders approve sports, entertainment facility

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders in Cullman have approved a new sports and entertainment building.

The building will sit right next to Cullman’s other new attraction, the Wildwater water park.

The Cullman Sports and Events Center will include eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, and a gym for large concerts and other events.

“This facility will serve a massive need for the local community,” said Nathan Anderson, Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Executive Director. “It will draw hundreds of thousands to Cullman, and will have a tremendous impact on our community.”

