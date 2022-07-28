LawCall
Catalytic converters thefts widespread in Tuscaloosa

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department reported that 78 catalytic converters were stolen during 46 incidents since mid-April.

Thieves struck the First Assembly of God not once, but twice in a year’s time. Senior Pastor Charles Lenn says the latest incident happened in March. When the youth pastor cranked it up his church bus, a very loud noise came from underneath the 25-seater.

Lenn’s church is among the 46 cases outlined by the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Lenn says replacing the catalytic converters on both buses costs hundreds of dollars. The church has no choice but to continue leaving the buses in the front parking lot but there is one key difference: they are now in plain view of new security cameras.

“I think it’s probably professional thieves. That’s their job. They’re not going to clock in the next morning and work eight hours. This is what people, thieves who are professional criminals. This is their job and so they’re pretty good as their jobs. I actually feel sorry for people who are in that kind of position. Just like I told someone else they really didn’t steal from the church, they stole from the Lord,” said Pastor Lenn.

Tuscaloosa Police said the converters are stolen because the metal is valuable. They’ve increased patrols at targeted areas. They plan to target those who steal them and people who buy them.

