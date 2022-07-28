BPD: Juvenile shot near Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot on July 27, 2022.

Police say this happened in the 100 block of 1st Street Southwest. Police say the juvenile’s injuries are life-threatening. So far, there is no word on what led to this shooting, or if any suspects are in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

