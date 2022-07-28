LawCall
Birmingham neighborhoods are alarmed following a string of homicides

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a number of homicides that all happened within a week.

One of which happened in the Druid Hills Neighborhood. Officers found a teenager shot to death outside of an apartment complex parking lot.

Charlie Williams is the president of the Druid Hills Neighborhood association. He said community members are alarmed by what they are calling a violent epidemic.

“Just simply walk out onto their front porch for fear of violence, particularly gun violence whereby being an unintended target is one of the greatest fears individuals feel,” said Williams.

Williams said the neighborhood has worked hard to make the area a place people feel safe to raise a family.

He said along with the mayor and police chief, he would like to see federal agencies get involved in the conversation help bring peace to the community.

“Not just in Druid Hills but throughout the City of Birmingham, because it’s very important that it not just be targeted for one neighborhood because as goes Druid Hills goes the rest of the city and likewise,” said Williams.

