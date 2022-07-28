Barons tickets, Chick-Fil-A part of incentives at Grandview blood drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Grandview Medical Center and the American Red Cross will host a community blood drive on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The event is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the hospital’s conference center.

Every donor who donates at Grandview will receive two tickets to any 2022 upcoming Barons game, a Chick-Fil-A entrée card, and a Chick-Fil-A cookie. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a unique Shark Week merchandise package.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter keyword GRANDVIEW or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Please bring a photo ID or American Red Cross donor card with you.

Free parking in the hospital parking deck will be available. Donors can bring their parking ticket with them for validation.

