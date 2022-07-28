LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

APC hosts backpack giveaway, community event

(WFIE)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Addiction Prevention Coalition will host a Back to School Community Event on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Parents and students will have the opportunity to learn about prevention initiatives while enjoying games and giveaways.

The event, which includes free backpacks, free haircuts and free ice cream, will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 1900 43rd Street Ensley.

Addiction Prevention Coalition Hosts Back to School Backpack Giveaway
Addiction Prevention Coalition Hosts Back to School Backpack Giveaway(APC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallace's Dothan Campus was given an initial alert of evacuation after reported bomb threats.
Four college campuses evacuated due to bomb threats
BPD is investigating a homicide on 21st Street North
Teenager killed in shooting in Birmingham
Thomas Creel's family still in disbelief after investigators say his partially decomposed body...
“He didn’t deserve it,” Family of man found in hand-dug grave seeking justice for loved one
Shelton State's C.A. Fredd Campus in Tuscaloosa
Several Ala. colleges receive bomb threats Wednesday
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
They lived quiet lives in Hawaii for years. The US alleges they were actually Russian spies

Latest News

Becoming an Outdoor Woman.
Becoming An Outdoor Woman
Absolutely Alabama.
A Garden of Eden
UAB hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.
U.S. News names UAB best hospital in Alabama
Safe meeting zone.
How to ensure your safety when selling items online