APC hosts backpack giveaway, community event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Addiction Prevention Coalition will host a Back to School Community Event on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Parents and students will have the opportunity to learn about prevention initiatives while enjoying games and giveaways.

The event, which includes free backpacks, free haircuts and free ice cream, will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 1900 43rd Street Ensley.

Addiction Prevention Coalition Hosts Back to School Backpack Giveaway (APC)

