4 children dead in Fairbanks after 15-year-old shot 3 siblings, self, troopers say

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Four children are dead after a 15-year-old turned a gun on three of his siblings and then took his own life, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

At 4:17 p.m. Tuesday, troopers got a report of a shooting in the Skyridge Drive Subdivision, north of Fairbanks.

Responding troopers found four children dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Constance Court.

Troopers said a 15-year-old boy shot three of his siblings, ages 5, 8 and 17, and then shot himself. Three other siblings in the home, all under the age of 7, were not injured.

The parents of the children and one other sibling were not home at the time of the shooting, troopers said.

The Office of Children’s Services has been informed about the shooting and the children’s bodies are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

This story has been updated with additional details.

