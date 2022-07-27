West Alabama Works brings Regional Black Belt hiring tour to Pickens County

PICKENS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama Works has hosted several hiring events over the spring and summer. Those were targeted jobs, events that focused on several companies in one county or the West Alabama region.

The final stop on the Regional Black Belt Hiring Tour is Wednesday July 27, 2022, in Aliceville. The tour will be held at Aliceville City Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Some of Pickens County and West Alabama’s largest employers will attend. Jobs are available in manufacturing, automotive and healthcare among others.

Positions that need to be filled include forklift operators, warehouse workers, administrative assistants, welders and route drivers.

West Alabama Works CEO Donny Jones said this is a good opportunity for some folks to find a job. “And we’re very excited about that. We want people to come out and see the jobs that we have. We have 8 or 9 companies that are engaged in direct hiring and see the jobs that we have in this area and see how they can participate in the workforce,” Jones added.

The Regional Black Belt Hiring Tour is free and open to the public.

Aliceville City Hall is located at 419 Memorial Parkway.

