Warrior Police Officer struck by car while searching for stolen vehicle

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - Warrior Police say an officer was struck by a car on July 27, 2022.

Warrior Police Chief Scott Praytor said they were made aware of a possible stolen car near Highway 31. An officer then found the car off sitting off of Pecan Street, and when he went to the car to check on it, the car sped off, hitting the officer’s door and hitting the officer in the leg, knocking him back into the car.

Chief Praytor said as officers pursued the suspect on River Road, the driver drove off of the cliff, but was able to exit the car. Police are still searching for the suspect, and are looking to get him treatment as they believe he may be hurt.

Chief Praytor believes the officer’s injuries are minor.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

