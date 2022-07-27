LawCall
Walker County School System giving free school supplies to all their students

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Your little ones will be returning to the classroom in just a few weeks time, which means school supplies are undoubtedly on your to do list. However, at least one school system is working to remove that burden.

The Walker County School System will make all school supplies free just like they did last year. The Walker County School Board of Education has purchased the supplies through federal funding.

Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham says their federal programs department has budgeted wisely to make this a possibility and they are now beginning to put together school supply packages for students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Willingham stressed that with the cost of almost everything rising, he hopes this provides some relief to families in the community.

“We have so many single parent homes, we have families who are being raised by grandparents. They are on a fixed income, and of course we all know what inflation means today. So to be able to ease the burden a little bit at the home for our students and for our families and our communities, it is really a blessing for us here at the Walker County School system,” said Dr. Willingham.

The supplies will be made available to students their first week of school. This will save some teachers money as well, as several have bought supplies out of their own pocket before.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

