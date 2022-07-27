Village Tavern: Fish and Chips

Ingredients:

2 Each Cod Fillets (4 oz. filets)

1/8 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1/8 teaspoon Coarse Grind Black Pepper

TO COAT All Purpose Flour

TO COAT Beer Batter (Recipe Follows)

1 Each Leaf Lettuce

1 Cup Coleslaw (Recipe Follows)

1 Cup French Fries, seasoned with Sea salt

¼ Cup Tartar Sauce (Recipe Follows)

1 Each Lemon Wedge

Directions:

1. Season Cod Fillets with Kosher salt and black pepper.

2. Dust with All Purpose Flour.

3. Dredge in Beer batter and coat evenly.

4. Drop in 350º fryer (or you can use a pot with Oil over the stove) for 4-5 minutes.

5. Drop frozen fries in 350º fryer for 2 minutes and 15 seconds. Once cooked, shake to drain excess oil. Sprinkle Sea salt over French Fries. Shake to cover all.

6. Once the fish is cooked, place on plate lined with paper towel to drain excess oil.

7. Place leaf lettuce at 10:00, top with coleslaw. Place lemon wedge beside coleslaw at 9:00 position.

8. Place ramekin of Tartar sauce at 2:00 position.

9. Place hot French fries between 4:00 to 9:00 position.

10. Lean the fish filets on the French fries.

11. Serve with Malt Vinegar if desired.

BEER BATTER INGREDIENTS:

2 Cups Full Bodied Beer

1 Tablespoon Cajun Seasoning

2 teaspoons Kosher Salt

¼ teaspoon White Pepper

2 Each Egg

¼ teaspoon Baking Powder

2 ½ Cups All Purpose Flour

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a mixing bowl using a wire whisk, combine all ingredients until well combined.

RECOMMENDED BEERS: Warsteiner, Dos XX Amber, Yuengling

COLESLAW INGREDIENTS:

2 Cups Cabbage, coarse shredded

¼ Cup Carrots, finely shredded

1/2 Cup Mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Sugar

1/4 teaspoon KosherSalt

1 Tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar

1/8 teaspoon White Pepper

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a mixing bowl, add shredded cabbage and carrots and toss.

2. In another mixing bowl using a wire whisk, mix mayonnaise, sugar, salt, white vinegar and white pepper.

3. Mix dressing with cabbage completely, store and refrigerate until needed.

TARTAR SAUCE INGREDIENTS:

1 Tablespoon Yellow Onion, finely diced

¼ Cup Dill Pickles, finely diced

2 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard

¾ teaspoon Parsley Flakes

1 Cup Mayonnaise

DIRECTIONS:

1. Finely dice onion and pickles – place in a mixing bowl.

2. Add Dijon mustard, parsley flakes and mayonnaise, fold together with a rubber spatula. Place tartar sauce in storage container and refrigerate until needed.

