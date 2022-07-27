A Trussville sculpture business sees sales surge after a famous shoutout

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Cahaba Cuts is a local business and passion project for Nick Garrett. Over the years he has created art work for professional baseball players, as well as Tennessee Titan and Tide legend Derrick Henry.

However, it is one of his more recent creations that has turned heads from all across the country.

It was a moment years in the making. Garrett’s grandfather helped fuel his woodwork passion ever since he was a young boy but it wasn’t until last week that thousands of others recognized Garrett’s talents.

“Last week I came home for lunch one day and then all of sudden, I got notifications that like a dozen different people were visiting my website at once from all across the country,” said Garrett.

That is because Garrett sent Nickmercs, one of the most popular video game streamers on the planet, a free sculpture. Mercs has millions of followers on Twitch, YouTube and TikTok, and he actually showcased and complemented the sculpture while streaming online.

“I am kind of floored right there because Nick has a very big following and there are tens of thousands of people that watch him live any given day,” said Garrett.

Since then, Cahaba Cuts has been flooded with attention and Garrett’s custom order slots have all been filled.

“I posted a TikTok of his video showing how I made the piece, and it just took off. I mean, over 400,000 people have viewed it now I think. I had 4,000 people follow me over night which was just unbelievable.”

Each sculpture takes a great deal of time, some over a dozen hours. It easy to see why when you hear the process.

“I will create a design template on my iPad where I just turn the picture into a bunch of black and white lines that I can follow with my saw. Then I will cut it out on the saw. Then after that point, it is just staining each individual piece and gluing it all together. Then figuring out how I want to position it and layer it on the actual frame itself.”

With the surge in interest, Garrett plans to expand the passion project, and acquire material to make more projects happen.

