Triple Homicide reported in Fairbanks Tuesday evening

Triple Homicide in Fairbanks, Alaska
By KTVF Staff Reporter
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska State Troopers (AST) are reporting there was a triple homicide in Fairbanks on Tuesday evening, July 26.

According to a dispatch report, troopers received reports of shots being fired at a residence on Skyridge Drive.

Upon arrival, AST found four children deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Three other children in the home were not injured. An investigation revealed a 15-year-old male shot the three siblings and then himself.

The parents of the children were not home when the incident occurred.

The Office of Children’s Services has been notified and the bodies are being sent to the State medical Examiner’s Office.

The is an ongoing investigation by the Alaska State Troopers.

