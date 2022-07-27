TPD: Man shot at Tuscaloosa lounge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot early Wednesday morning at a lounge, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

Officers said TPD responded to a shooting at a lounge in the 1700 block of Culver Road around 1:20 a.m.

Investigators said one man was shot and was critical. He was treated and in stable condition.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crime Unit is investigating the case.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.