TPD: Man shot at Tuscaloosa lounge

Tuscaloosa shooting investigation
Tuscaloosa shooting investigation(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot early Wednesday morning at a lounge, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

Officers said TPD responded to a shooting at a lounge in the 1700 block of Culver Road around 1:20 a.m. 

Investigators said one man was shot and was critical. He was treated and in stable condition.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crime Unit is investigating the case.

