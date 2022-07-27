LawCall
No evidence found after report of explosive device at Shelton State

Shelton State's C.A. Fredd Campus in Tuscaloosa
Shelton State's C.A. Fredd Campus in Tuscaloosa
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are at Shelton State after a caller reported an explosive device in the building.

Officers have not found any evidence of an explosive device.

Shelton State is one of four colleges in Alabama that received bomb threats Wednesday, July 27.

