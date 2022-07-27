No evidence found after report of explosive device at Shelton State
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are at Shelton State after a caller reported an explosive device in the building.
Officers have not found any evidence of an explosive device.
Shelton State is one of four colleges in Alabama that received bomb threats Wednesday, July 27.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.