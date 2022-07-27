No evidence found after report of explosive device at Shelton State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are at Shelton State after a caller reported an explosive device in the building.

Officers have not found any evidence of an explosive device.

Shelton State is one of four colleges in Alabama that received bomb threats Wednesday, July 27.

