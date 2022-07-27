Shelby County Wellness Workshop: Prevention, education, intervention

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers were the students at the Shelby County Arts Center, where the lessons were on prevention, education and intervention.

Students are faced with more challenges than their schoolwork, and this workshop was focused on looking for signs of substance abuse or mental health issues.

Zina Cartwell Central Alabama Wellness Prevention Director said Central Alabama Wellness is the local community mental health center that focus on educating the community, hosting interventions and being able to connect individuals to the resources that they need.

Compact officers work with the community, school resources officers and parents to help identify youth that are at risk for substance misuse or mental wellness issues.

Throughout the school year, Central Alabama Wellness and compact go into schools and work with students on prevention, education and intervention.

“Our kids are going through a lot of things, it’s not just about drugs, it’s about their mental health status, and if we are able to tap into that then we can give them the help that they need,” Cartwell said.

With the help of the Tri-City Impact Team, this group hosted a wellness workshop to educate the educators.

Shelby County school teachers, administrators and counselors were invited.

“What are some tell+tell signs, what are somethings that they are looking at each day,” Cartwell said. “Not only that, but being able to connect them with resources that if they have any issue or mental health concerns or prevention concerns, they can contact us.”

Several of the speakers at the workshop were compact officers that represent different police departments throughout Shelby County.

Jamelle Allen with the Hoover Police department assigned to the Compact Task Force said these officers address substance misuse or mental wellness issues through prevention, education and intervention.

“We work with community teams like Tri-City Impact Team to work on ways to prevent youth from even ending up down that road of substance misuse and through education we educate them on the dangers of vaping and drugs,” Allen said.

The topics of discussion were peer support, drug court review, underage drinking, vaping, mental health, compact interventions and prevention.

For more information call please call 205-651-0077 or head over to their website.

