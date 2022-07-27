Several organizations offering free school supplies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Before school bells ring for the 2022-2023 school year, the ring of the cash register for school supplies may have some families worried.

The impact of inflation is putting a strain on many budgets.

We’re On Your Side with where to get free school supplies.

Ashley Seligson with Little Hands Serving Hearts, a non-profit dedicated to giving the youngest of helpers opportunities to give back to the community, said the organization wants to help take the pressure off of families struggling to buy school supplies by hosting their annual Operation Fill a Backpack giveaway.

“Pencils, notebook paper, and binders. There are crayons and colored pencils and markers for the younger ones,” Seligson explained.

The organization gives away free backpacks filled with school supplies and other items.

Families looking for free school supplies should check in with faith-based organizations, law enforcement and non-profits.

Social media is a great resource for finding free school supply giveaways. To find events, search the keywords on Facebook under the events tab, and you’ll find several giveaways.

Birmingham Police is having school supply giveaways at several precincts and at their headquarters, Saturday, July 30.

Seligson said it’s important to get students back to class on the right foot and urged those who needed supplies to speak up.

“There never needs to be shame about needing something,” she said.

Seligson said the organization was still taking donations. Click here to help.

You’ll have to register for the Little Hands Serving Hearts back to school event to get a book bag. Click here to send them a message.

