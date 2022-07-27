LawCall
Programs available now to help students get back into learning once school year begins

Getting kids ready for a new school year
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Each summer, students could lose up to a third of everything they have learned the previous school year.

Denise Taylor owns Tutoring Club and said it is never too late to start getting your student ready to go back to school.

“You can bring them in, we can asses them, we can see if there’s any basic skill gaps,” said Taylor.

She said tutoring over the summer can help students play catch up on current curriculum or bring them a year above their grade level.

“We can see if they’re starting out the year right where they need to be or if they’re a little bit behind.”

Throughout the summer, the Titusville Branch Library has offered the program to help students keep those skills without even realizing it.

Branch Manager, Reba Williams said their Lunch at the Library program will run through the first day of school. The library also has educational volunteers around to help students sharpen their skills before the first day of school.

“So we are able to build the trust through something as simple as a lunch program. But it allowed us to still make a difference with the literacy aspect,” said Williams.

The Titusville Branch Library is hosting its back-to-school resource days from August 2 through August 4. Students can receive supplies, clothes and even a laptop. Registration is mandatory. A link for information and registration can be found here.

