LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Postal employee charged with stealing gift cards

(OYS)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Federal prosecutors are charging a U.S. Postal Service employee in Talladega County with stealing gift cards out of customers’ mail.

In a federal court filing, prosecutors said Deanna Bearden removed gift cards from pieces of mail for her own use and benefit from May of 2021 until around June 22, 2021.

Bearden is being charged with a misdemeanor account of obstructing the mail.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a hand dug grave off of Alabama Hwy 145 in Chilton County.
Deputies: 2 teens charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton Co.
Illegal street racing near City Walk
Illegal street drifting at Birmingham City Walk
Deputies found the body of an 18-year-old inside the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.
18-year-old man found shot to death in vehicle in Pinson
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

Latest News

Thomas Creel's family still in disbelief after investigators say his partially decomposed body...
“He didn’t deserve it,” Family of man found in hand-dug grave seeking justice for loved one
BPD is investigating a homicide on 21st Street North
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
You can add auto insurance to the growing list of things we're paying more for.
Inflation, other factors driving auto insurance rates up
Getting help with school supplies for fall
Several organizations offering free school supplies