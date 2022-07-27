Pandemic learning loss impacts students heading into first day of school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This fall marks the third first day of school since the pandemic began. Students are still playing catch-up from virtual learning days.

Denise Taylor is the owner of Tutoring Club. She said more students have been seeking help to fill gaps since 2020.

She says those gaps can be filled all across the board: math, reading, vocabulary and study skills. Summer tutoring can be the bridge that helps students succeed from one grade to the next.

“So they’re leaving one grade, going into the next grade. And if you haven’t mastered the previous grade the next grade is really difficult. Then pretty soon you’re in the grade and then pretty soon you’re in high school doing algebra one but you haven’t mastered your decimals, fractions, integers, etcetera,” said Taylor.

More information on Tutoring Club can be found on their website.

