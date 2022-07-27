New cell phone policy for Helena High School

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Cell phones can be distracting to students during school.

A majority of the Shelby County schools have already implemented a no-cellphone-policy for their students. Now, Helena High School is asking its students to have their cell phones put away during instructional time.

However, this doesn’t mean students are not allowed to bring their cell phones on campus.

In the past students, had to utilize their personal devices for research and school activities. However, that is no longer needed.

Cindy Warner with the Shelby County School System said they did not have laptops or computers for every single student.

“As we have transitioned to be a one-to-one technology district and they now have laptops assigned to them, there is just no need to have their cell phones out anymore,” Warner said.

Warner said this will also be beneficial for students’ mental health.

“Depending on if they just saw a text message that upset them, or they are on social media and they are looking at something and they get upset,” Warner said. “We have heard that directly from the students. Our student mental health advisory councils that we had at the end of last year, they talked about their cell phones being a huge distraction.”

Students will be able to use their cell phone before and after school, and during lunch.

If there is an emergency, parents are encouraged to call the school.

“Long term benefits, I believe, will be increased ability to stay focused on their work and not being distracted by the noise the cell phones sometimes bring,” Warner said.

As for consequences, that is based on the school and will be determined in their student handbook.

Shelby County students will return to class on August 11 and this policy will go into effect on the first day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.