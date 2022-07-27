Law enforcement training for school emergencies prior to students return to the classroom

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The start of a new school year is just a few weeks away, but perhaps some of the most important lessons were taught at Hueytown High School on July 27.

While hosted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and designed for School Resource Officers, trainers stress this program is about ensuring that all law enforcement knows how to handle a shooter on campus.

“They have got to go to the threat. That is any officer in a school who is responding to an active shooter, they have to go to the threat. They have to try and eliminate the threat but in the meantime, they also have to get that information out as they are responding to it so they can let other people know where that threat is. Where to respond to,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Division Sergeant Jake Money.

While the training stresses the importance of communication. Organizers also work to prepare officers and deputies to respond at every staffing level.

“When we are training or responding as a single officer we have to change what we do and that is not something that has been broadly taught,” said Money.

Now no matter the situation, thanks to cross training, officers and deputies even from different departments will know their role when they arrive on campus.

“It is very important. Everyone right now is short on personnel so we can bring people when the Sheriff’s Office is taking a little longer to get here. They can help us. They can get to places sometimes that we can’t get. It is paramount that all these agencies train together because when it comes down to it we are all here for the same reason,” said Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough.

Sergeant Jake Money says any skills that are not trained can diminish and that with so much on the line, this training is non-negotiable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.