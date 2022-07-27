LawCall
Advertisement

Jefferson Co. deputy, motorcyclist help push van

Jefferson Co. Deputy Cooper helps push van
Jefferson Co. Deputy Cooper helps push van(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County deputy caught in an act of kindness in Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted a shared video on Facebook of Deputy Cooper helping a man push his van. Then someone on a motorcycle stopped and helped.

The post said, “Here’s a reminder to simply be a good person today. It really does go a long way.”

It’s acts of kindness like this that make our deputies the absolute best. A citizen sent us this video of our very own Deputy Cooper helping a man push his car. Shortly after another citizen got off his motorcycle and start helping as well. Here’s a reminder to simply be a good person today. It really does go a long way. #actsofkindness #lawenforcement #jeffersoncountysheriffsoffice #womeninlawenforcement

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 23, 2022

