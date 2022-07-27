Jefferson Co. deputy, motorcyclist help push van

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County deputy caught in an act of kindness in Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted a shared video on Facebook of Deputy Cooper helping a man push his van. Then someone on a motorcycle stopped and helped.

The post said, “Here’s a reminder to simply be a good person today. It really does go a long way.”

It’s acts of kindness like this that make our deputies the absolute best. A citizen sent us this video of our very own Deputy Cooper helping a man push his car. Shortly after another citizen got off his motorcycle and start helping as well. Here’s a reminder to simply be a good person today. It really does go a long way. #actsofkindness #lawenforcement #jeffersoncountysheriffsoffice #womeninlawenforcement Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 23, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.