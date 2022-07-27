Jefferson Co. deputy, motorcyclist help push van
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County deputy caught in an act of kindness in Birmingham.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted a shared video on Facebook of Deputy Cooper helping a man push his van. Then someone on a motorcycle stopped and helped.
The post said, “Here’s a reminder to simply be a good person today. It really does go a long way.”
