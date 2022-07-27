LawCall
Jacksonville State football team begins new era under Rich Rodriguez

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State has started fall camp early under first year head coach Rich Rodriguez.

The Gamecocks got on the gridiron on July 27, prepping for their final season at the FCS level.

Rodriguez said he’s added nearly 50 players since spring ball, pulling talent from all levels of the game.

“Some of these guys come from big programs,” Rodriguez said. “They probably thought ‘geez I’m coming from a power five school, I’m going to little Jax State it ain’t gonna be a problem,’ they didn’t make it halfway through practice. So we practice a little differently, they’ll adjust, they’re competitive guys but it was probably a shock to them.”

JSU opens their season August 27 in Montgomery against Stephen F. Austin. Rodriguez said he wants players who will play hard, adding the team culture is great, now it’s about executing on the field everyday.

